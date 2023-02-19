Security forces recover more weapons, devices during final search at KPO

Security forces including southeast police, army bomb disposal squads and K9 teams conducted a final search operation at the Karachi police office and recovered 12 more accessories and ammunition that were believed to have been used by terrorists, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The items recovered included hand grenades, two pistols packed in plastic boxes with complete accessories, watches, wallets, used and unused 210 bullets, USBs, pistol holders, and suicide jackets.

Additionally, several 9mm bullet packets, a dagger, a digital camera, and smart mobile phones were also recovered.

All of the items were handed over to the Saddar police by the bomb disposal team.

Meanwhile, the Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon called a meeting today to discuss important security measures in the aftermath of the KPO attack.

Officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Foreign Security Cell, Training, Finance, SSU, and Rapid Response Force are expected to participate. Zonal DIGs, Range DIGs, and SSPs across Sindh will attend the meeting.

FIR lodged

The city police have registered a first information report (FIR) into the KPO terror attack, in which four Rangers and a police official were martyred earlier this week.

The case was registered on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain. It includes the murder and attempted murder sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the CTD police station.

According to the FIR, a group of terrorists attacked the KPO at 7:15 pm and used grenades side by side firing. Security forces aided the police in battling with the suspects.

Five members of the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including three killed during crossfire, have been nominated in the case.

“Three terrorists were involved in the attack, one of them blew himself up on the third floor of the building, while another was killed during crossfire with the law enforcers on the fourth floor,” the FIR said, adding that the third suspect was also killed at the rooftop. Four officials of Rangers and police lost their lives in the operation.

Two terrorists, who were riding a bike, dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines and escaped. Five grenades and two suicide vests were seized after the operation.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Probe launched

The Sindh police on Saturday formed a five-member committee to investigate the attack on the KPO.

The law enforcement agency also asked the body to supervise the case’s progress.

CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will lead the committee while Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab will also be included.

The order said that the chairman could add other members required for conducting the investigation.