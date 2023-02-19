FIR lodged in Karachi police office terror attack

The city police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) into a terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO), in which four Rangers and a police official were martyred earlier this week, Aaj Newsreported.

The case was registered on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain. It includes the murder and attempted murder sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

According to the FIR, a group of terrorists attacked the KPO at 7:15 pm and used grenades side by side firing. Security forces aided the police in battling with the suspects.

Five members of the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including three killed during crossfire, have been nominated in the case.

The FIR said that DIG South Irfan Baloch led the operation.

“Three terrorists were involved in the attack, one of them blew himself up on the third floor of the building, while another was killed during crossfire with the law enforcers on the fourth floor,” the FIR said, adding that the third suspect was also killed at the rooftop. Four officials of Rangers and police lost their lives in the operation.

Two terrorists, who were riding a bike, dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines and escaped. Five grenades and two suicide vests were seized after the operation.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Probe launched

The Sindh police on Saturday formed a five-member committee to investigate the attack on the KPO.

The law enforcement agency also asked the body to supervise the case’s progress.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will lead the committee while Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab will also be included.

The order said that the chairman could add other members required for conducting the investigation.