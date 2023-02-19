AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIR lodged in Karachi police office terror attack

  • The police chief also forms five-member committee to investigate the attack
BR Web Desk Published February 19, 2023 Updated February 19, 2023 01:00pm
Follow us

The city police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) into a terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO), in which four Rangers and a police official were martyred earlier this week, Aaj Newsreported.

The case was registered on the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain. It includes the murder and attempted murder sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

According to the FIR, a group of terrorists attacked the KPO at 7:15 pm and used grenades side by side firing. Security forces aided the police in battling with the suspects.

Five members of the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including three killed during crossfire, have been nominated in the case.

The FIR said that DIG South Irfan Baloch led the operation.

“Three terrorists were involved in the attack, one of them blew himself up on the third floor of the building, while another was killed during crossfire with the law enforcers on the fourth floor,” the FIR said, adding that the third suspect was also killed at the rooftop. Four officials of Rangers and police lost their lives in the operation.

Two terrorists, who were riding a bike, dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines and escaped. Five grenades and two suicide vests were seized after the operation.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Probe launched

The Sindh police on Saturday formed a five-member committee to investigate the attack on the KPO.

The law enforcement agency also asked the body to supervise the case’s progress.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will lead the committee while Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab will also be included.

The order said that the chairman could add other members required for conducting the investigation.

FIR Karachi police KPO attack

Comments

1000 characters

FIR lodged in Karachi police office terror attack

Rana Sanaullah says President Alvi has nothing to do with election date

Announce election date or step down, Sheikh Rashid asks President Alvi

Body tasked to achieve budgeted GIDC target

TTP warns of more attacks against LEAs

Arab states need new approach towards Syria, says Saudi foreign minister

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

PD’s help sought for settlement of PPL receivables of Rs132.11bn against Genco-II

‘Propaganda’ campaign against judiciary ‘shameful’: IK

Team formed to probe KPO attack

Read more stories