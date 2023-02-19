Prices of essential kitchen items witness upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items as well as daily use items have witnessed an increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in prices of chicken, cooked food items, tea, detergents, bathing soap, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), wheat flour and rice.

Chicken price went up from Rs 15,500 per 40 kg in the wholesale market to Rs 17,500, which in retail, is being sold at Rs 470 per kg against Rs 420 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 700 per kg against Rs 660 per kg.

Eggs prices went down from Rs 8,000 per carton of 30 dozens to Rs 7,200 per dozen, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 275 per dozen against Rs 285 per dozen. Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price went up from Rs 1,920 per 15 kg bag to Rs 2,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,050 against Rs 1,950 per 15 kg bag. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,950 per 15 kg bag against Rs 1,900 in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,980 against Rs 1,920 per bag.

Lipton Yellow Label tea price went further up from Rs 1,650 per kg to Rs 1,750 per kg pack and Islamabad tea price also increased from Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,700 per pack, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 750 per kg, and turmeric powder price also remained unchanged at Rs 400 per kg. Sugar price went up from Rs 4,420 per 50 kg bag to Rs 4,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 95-100 per kg.

LPG prices jumped from Rs 350 per kg to Rs 375 per kg against the Ogra’s fixed price of Rs 265 per kg. The survey observed significant increase in the transportation cost following an increase in petrol and diesel prices which has also played an important part in increasing the prices of all the essential kitchen items.

Moreover, the survey observed a massive increase in the prices of all the cigarette brands as Gold Leaf price jumped from Rs 270 per 20-stick pack to Rs 500 per pack and Capstan from Rs 110 per pack to Rs 220 per pack.

An increase in spices prices was also observed which went up from Rs 95 per pack to Rs 100 per pack, prepared tea cup price went up from Rs50 per cup to Rs 60 per cup, the price of cooked daal plate at a normal hotel went up from Rs 180 to Rs 200 per plate, cooked vegetable from Rs 180 against Rs 200 per plate and roti price remained stable at Rs 20 per roti.

Rice prices witnessed further increase as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 12,800 per 40 kg bag against Rs 12,500 per 40 kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 350 per kg against Rs 320 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice being sold at Rs 10,500 per bag against Rs 10,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg against Rs 270 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price went up from Rs 6,500 per 40 kg bag to Rs 7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180 per kg against Rs 170 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went up as it is available at Rs 7,700 against Rs 7,100 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs 500 per pack of 900 grams against Rs 475 per pack. While best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda prices also went up from Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,220 per 5-kg tin.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs 410 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs 400 per kg, bean lentil at Rs 380 per kg, moong at Rs 260 per kg, and masoor is stable at Rs 280 per kg.

Small Milk Pak and other brands prices already were increased during previous week from Rs65 per pack of 200 grams to Rs70 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs 200 per kg.

Entire range of detergents prices have also increased by Rs 100 per kg pack from Rs 450 per pack to Rs 550 per pack. Bathing soap like Safeguard and Dettol family size price went up from Rs 125 per pack to Rs 145 per pack.

However, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger price went down from Rs 2,000 per 5 kg in the wholesale market to Rs 1,700, which in retail is still being sold at Rs 420-450 per kg against Rs 450-500 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs 2,000 per 5 kg to Rs 1,500 per 5 kg in the wholesale market which in retail is still being sold at Rs400 per kg against Rs450 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs 2,300 per 5 kg to Rs 2,000 per 5 kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available at Rs 480 per kg against Rs 520 per kg.

Potatoes price went up from Rs 120-175 per 5 kg to Rs 140-225 per 5 kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs 35-55 per kg against Rs 30-50 per kg, tomato prices remained stable at Rs 175-225 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 45-60 per kg and onions prices also witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs 750-900 per 5 kg in wholesale market to Rs 650-800 per 5 kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 150-200 per kg against Rs 175-220 per kg level.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

Capsicum price went down from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 140 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 120 per kg, yam price went down from Rs 170 per kg to Rs 130 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went up from Rs 170 per 5 kg to Rs 200 which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 45-50 per kg against Rs 40-50 against, and cabbage price also went up from Rs 120 to Rs 180 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 35 per kg.

Bitter gourd price went up from Rs 160 per kg to Rs 180 per kg, fresh bean price went up Rs 550 per 5 kg to Rs 650 in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 150 per kg against Rs 130 per kg and peas price went up from Rs 700 per 5 kg to Rs 800 per kg which in retail are being sold at Rs 190 per kg against Rs 170 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went up from Rs 150 per dozen to Rs 230 and normal quality bananas from Rs 130 per dozen to Rs 180 per dozen, guava price went up from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 160 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs 225-300 per kg against Rs 175-260 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs 85-175 per kg against Rs 70-120 per kg, and grapes are available at Rs 280 per kg.

Different types of oranges are available in the range of Rs 75-275 per dozen against Rs 80-225 per dozen, while best quality pomegranates are available at Rs 400 per kg and average quality pomegranates are available in the range of Rs 250-300 per kg.

