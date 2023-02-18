AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine: US

AFP Published 18 Feb, 2023 05:27pm
<p>US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses participants at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses participants at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

MUNICH: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine and Russian forces of conducting “widespread and systemic” attacks on the country’s civilian population.

She made the comments at the Munich Security Conference, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into Ukraine, unleashing war in Europe for the first time in decades.

Russian refuseniks hide in fear to evade Ukraine conflict

“The US has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” she said in an address to world leaders at the gathering.

It is the first time that the United States has formally designated Russia’s actions in Ukraine as crimes against humanity.

“Their actions are an assault on our common value and our common humanity. Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population,” Harris added.

She listed a litany of abuses she said were carried out by Moscow’s forces in Ukraine – including murder, rape and torture.

Ukraine Kamala Harris Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine: US

TTP warns of more attacks against police

Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 for allegations against Zardari

Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

India lashes out at critics after BBC raids

Social media sites, apps will never be shut down again: IT minister

Qatar sheikh bids for Man Utd as billionaire Ratcliffe enters race

Six dead in Mississippi shooting rampage, suspect detained

North Korea fires long range missile after warning US, South Korea Korea over drills

Maiden auction: Govt borrows Rs5.5bn via Ijarah Sukuk

‘Mini-budget’ Dar takes the flak from opposition, govt MNAs alike

Read more stories