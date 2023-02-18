Jul-Jan textile group exports down 8.17pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 8.17 percent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $10.039 billion as compared to $10.933 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 14.83 percent in January 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.321 billion when compared to $1.551 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 2.53 percent negative growth compared to $1.356 billion in December 2022.

Cotton yarn exports registered 34.66 percent negative growth in July-January and remained $449.419 million compared to $687.857 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 12.34 percent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 27.22 percent growth.

Rice exports declined by 15.82 percent during the first seven months of 2022-23 and remained $1.083 billion compared to $1.286 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. The country’s overall exports during July-January 2022-23 totalled $16.499 billion (provisional) against $17.739 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 6.99 percent.

The exports in January 2023 were $2.244 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.313 billion in December 2022 showing a decrease of 2.98 percent and by 14.15 percent as compared to $2.614 billion in January 2022. Main commodities of exports during January 2023 were knitwear (Rs78,859 million), readymade garments (Rs68,566 million), bed wear (Rs49,490 million), cotton cloth (Rs37,225 million), rice others (Rs23,630 million), towels (Rs21,338 million), cotton yarn (Rs15,891 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs13,203 million), rice basmati (Rs12,754 million) and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs9,350 million).

