AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Jan textile group exports down 8.17pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 8.17 percent during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 and remained at $10.039 billion as compared to $10.933 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 14.83 percent in January 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.321 billion when compared to $1.551 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 2.53 percent negative growth compared to $1.356 billion in December 2022.

Cotton yarn exports registered 34.66 percent negative growth in July-January and remained $449.419 million compared to $687.857 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 12.34 percent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 27.22 percent growth.

Rice exports declined by 15.82 percent during the first seven months of 2022-23 and remained $1.083 billion compared to $1.286 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. The country’s overall exports during July-January 2022-23 totalled $16.499 billion (provisional) against $17.739 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 6.99 percent.

The exports in January 2023 were $2.244 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.313 billion in December 2022 showing a decrease of 2.98 percent and by 14.15 percent as compared to $2.614 billion in January 2022. Main commodities of exports during January 2023 were knitwear (Rs78,859 million), readymade garments (Rs68,566 million), bed wear (Rs49,490 million), cotton cloth (Rs37,225 million), rice others (Rs23,630 million), towels (Rs21,338 million), cotton yarn (Rs15,891 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs13,203 million), rice basmati (Rs12,754 million) and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs9,350 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

textile PBS textile export Textile group

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Jan textile group exports down 8.17pc YoY

Armed men attack KPO; three terrorists killed

KE seeks Rs635bn allocation for Tariff Differential Subsidy

PSO receivables reach Rs734bn

Maiden auction: Govt borrows Rs5.5bn via Ijarah Sukuk

Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023: Senate adopts recommendations

PD official testifies before NA panel ‘Electricity worth Rs380bn is stolen every year’

Quake-hit people in Turkiye: PM says will meet tent manufacturers after return

10pc WHT imposed on sales of shares for documentation

US underscores need for undertaking economic reform

Power breakdown in Jan: NTDC, NPCC, Nepra held responsible

Read more stories