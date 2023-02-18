AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Business & Finance

FED on beverages/juices under mini-budget: FBR chairman assures to resolve issue

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday assured Aaron Fishman, Commercial Counselor US Embassy and representatives of the multinational beverage companies to resolve the issue of the proposed increase in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on beverages/juices under the mini-budget.

A US Embassy delegation led by Aaron Fishman, Commercial Counselor and representatives of the multinational beverage companies discussed the issue of increase in the Federal Excise Duty on beverages/juices under the mini-budget.

A US Embassy delegation led by Aaron Fishman, Commercial Counselor and representatives of the multi-national beverage companies visited FBR and met Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Assistant to the PM on Revenue, and Asim Ahmad Chairman FBR, on Friday at Islamabad.

Chairman FBR extended welcome to the visiting delegation and highlighted the areas of cooperation between the USA and Pakistan in terms of trade and business facilitation.

The delegation also discussed the new tax provisions on the beverage industries and the SAPM (Revenue) and Chairman FBR assured the representatives of the companies that their genuine concerns will be addressed on priority. SAPM also appreciated the US engagement with Pakistan in the economic, financial and revenue areas and vowed to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the Member Inland Revenue - Policy and in the end FBR team thanked the visiting delegation.

USA SAPM US embassy FBR Fed Asim Ahmad mini budget

