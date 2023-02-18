14th Karachi Literature Festival inaugurated

KARACHI: The much-awaited 14th edition of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) has commenced, marking the beginning of a literary extravaganza that promises to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse array of offerings.

The KLF, which is the flagship literary initiative of the esteemed Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, bringing together a host of luminaries from the world of literature, culture, and academia. The festival offers a unique platform for both emerging and established writers to share their ideas, experiences, and insights, thereby showcasing the best of Pakistan's literary scene. The opening ceremony of the KLF was graced by the presence of Dr Adeebul Hasan Rizvi, the celebrated philanthropist and founder of SIUT, who served as the chief guest.

In his address, Dr Adeebul Hasan Rizvi stressed on the need of education and said, “As a doctor, I get to see, firsthand, the issues that are plaguing our people. Do you think our children will have any sort of motivation to study when they’re on an empty stomach and torn clothes on their bodies? It is about time we as a nation focus on fulfilling the basic needs of the people. Education and healthcare being the most important. It is only then that our nation will move towards prosperity”

The 14th edition of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is scheduled to take place over three days, starting from February 17th at the Beach Luxury Hotel. Following the inauguration on the first day, the subsequent two days will be filled with various exciting activities including discussions, talks, reading sessions, author signings, live performances, and an art exhibition being organized by HBL.

To satisfy the visitors' appetite, a special food court will also be available. The Festival will also host a book fair, which is a great opportunity for the avid book lovers of the city. KLF has been a popular event that promotes literature, art and culture and this edition promises to be just as brilliant. It's an event that should not be missed by anyone who is passionate about literature and culture.

The theme of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) for this year is "People, Planet, and Possibilities" focusing on the current economic and geopolitical hurdles that the world is facing, as well as the consequences of climate change, such as the catastrophic floods in Pakistan and the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The Festival aims to explore solutions and possibilities by providing thought-provoking panel discussions and book launches. The main objective is to engage in conversations and raise awareness about the urgent need to address the current situation, while also providing insights on the possibilities that exist for a sustainable future.

In his inaugural address, Arshad Saeed Hussain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan, said, “The Karachi Literature Festival is a beacon of hope and discourse, bringing together participants from around the country and around the world. Our theme for the 14th KLF, 'People, Planet, Possibilities,' reflects the challenging times we find ourselves in.”

He further stated, “Oxford University Press (OUP) has remained unwavering in its mission to impart knowledge and cultivate a culture of comprehensive education, marked by the pursuit of wisdom and well-directed intellect. Our insatiable desire for knowledge is fueled by an unrelenting passion to learn more and more. We joyfully extend an invitation to all to join us in celebrating our unyielding commitment to intellectual enrichment and the refinement of our socio-cultural landscape.”

Nicole Theriot, US Consul General Karachi, Martin Dawson, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Alexis Chahtanhtinsky, Consul General of France and Danilo Giurdanella, Consul General of Italy graced the event as guests of honour and shared their valuable insights.

The first day of KLF also saw key note speeches by Noorul Huda Shah, dramatist, short story writer, and poet as well as Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment.

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer HBL said, “At HBL, we know that turning a dream into a reality takes passion, dedication, and a drive to succeed. Our motto 'Jahan Khwaab, Wahaan HBL' reflects this spirit of unwavering determination. We're proud to say that this same force is at the heart of the Karachi Literature Festival. Through its celebration of ideas, words, art, and poetry, KLF inspires us to turn our dreams into a culture that can elevate our nation to new heights.”

In two days that follow, the festival will cover a host of literary programmes which will be participated by leading scholars, literary personalities and academic figures from Pakistan and abroad.

“Getz Pharma believes in supporting and celebrating the arts, as we understand the important role they play in our society,” said Mikail Soomro, Manager, Corporate Communications, Getz Pharma, at the inauguration speech for the 14th Karachi Literature Festival. “We hope this festival will continue to inspire new generations of writers, poets, and filmmakers and we are honored to play a small part in making that happen,” he continued.

