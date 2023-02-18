AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
JI condemns hike in prices of POL products

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the coalition government over the petroleum price hike bombshell, increased taxation regime and the Rs170 billion mini budget, dubbing it a recipe for complete disaster.

In his response to the recent developments, the JI leader said here on Thursday that practically there was no difference between the coalition government and the previous regime led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as both of them brought in skyrocketing inflation as per directions by the International Monetary Fund.

He said that the government mandated for reducing the inflation, itself was propelling the inflation beyond the unbearable boundaries. Those who used to takeout long march against inflation are now taking lead in rising inflation, he added.

Those who recently increased the petrol tariff by more than Rs20, diesel by 17 and gas by 113 percent need to elaborate how poor people would meet both ends and how would they be provided with relief, the JI leader said.

He said that both the PDM government and the PTI were playing a blame game but as a matter of fact both the regimes increased the burden of foreign loans on the shoulder of the common man without compromising on their out of proportion luxuries.

He said that both the current and previous regimes were responsible for the prevailing situation and both of them should confess their blunders and show remorse instead of shamelessly shifting the blame to one another.

Even in the prevailing situation, the government was pressing masses against wall in the name of more sacrifice but the political elite was not ready neither the government has guts to make the ultra rich political elite share the burden, he said.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the massive increase in the tariff of petroleum products will open a floodgate for inflation as all those products dependent on it for production or transportation will face increase in production cost and ultimately would contribute in raising the inflation.

He said that the JI will be pacing up its struggle to get rid of these rulers and the corrupt political mafias in the country. An honest and capable leadership is the only way forward for this country, he added.

