AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Data Textiles Limited           10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23      NIL                            18-Feb-23
The Hub Power Company 
Limited #                       16-Feb-23    20-Feb-23                                     20-Feb-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power 
Co. Ltd                         15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23
Kohat Cement Company 
Limited #                       15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                     21-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Limited          21-Feb-23    23-Feb-23      20% (i)        17-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Limited #        21-Feb-23    23-Feb-23                                     28-Feb-23
Indus Motor Company 
Limited                         21-Feb-23    23-Feb-23      102% (ii)      17-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Limited #          17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                     24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd. #                    19-Feb-23    25-Feb-23                                     25-Feb-23
Nishat Power Limited            24-Feb-23    26-Feb-23      20% (ii)       22-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited              20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23      NIL                            27-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills 
Limited #                       20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23                                     27-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Limited     22-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
Power Holding Limited (PESC1)   22-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product Limited      24-Feb-23    28-Feb-23      40% (i)        22-Feb-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                   27-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited      27-Feb-23    01-03-2023     25% (ii)       23-Feb-23
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd            23-Feb-23    02-03-2023
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                       25-Feb-23    03-03-2023                                   03-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        02-03-2023   04-03-2023     10% (ii)       28-Feb-23
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui 
& Co. Ltd                       27-Feb-23    06-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd. #               02-03-2023   10-03-2023                                   10-03-2023
Shadman Cotton Mills 
Limited #                       04-03-2023   11-03-2023                                   11-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited           14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                           21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Limited                   20-03-2023   24-03-2023     NIL                           24-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited             21-03-2023   28-03-2023     25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023     30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited       24-03-2023   30-03-2023     10% (F)        22-03-2023     30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings Data Textiles Limited The Hub Power Company

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Armed men attack KPO; three terrorists killed

KE seeks Rs635bn allocation for Tariff Differential Subsidy

PSO receivables reach Rs734bn

Maiden auction: Govt borrows Rs5.5bn via Ijarah Sukuk

Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023: Senate adopts recommendations

PD official testifies before NA panel ‘Electricity worth Rs380bn is stolen every year’

Quake-hit people in Turkiye: PM says will meet tent manufacturers after return

10pc WHT imposed on sales of shares for documentation

US underscores need for undertaking economic reform

Power breakdown in Jan: NTDC, NPCC, Nepra held responsible

Read more stories