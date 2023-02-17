AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:16pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell 8.3% in the week to Feb. 10, logging its biggest decline in more than 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves stood at a one-month low of $566.95 billion at the end of last week, down from $575.27 billion at the end of the prior week, during which it fell 1.5%.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent exchange rate volatility. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to near 6-month high

Last week, the rupee fell 0.8% against the U.S. dollar, its biggest such decline in two months, and traded in a thin range of 82.3400 to 82.7950.

The rupee traded in a 82.5750 to 82.8975 band this week, and ended at 82.83.

RBI Reserve Bank of India India's forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

Firing reported at police office in Karachi

Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Third time in 2023: Honda Atlas again raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories