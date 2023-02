TOKYO: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday it has decided to launch a pilot programme in April for issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

“Our hope is that the pilot programme will lead to improved designs through discussion with private businesses,” BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida said in opening remarks at the central bank’s meeting with private-sector executives.