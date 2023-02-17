AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Feb 17, 2023
Pakistan

IK urges Alvi to initiate inquiry against Bajwa

Itrat Bashir Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged President Dr Arif Alvi to initiate an inquiry against former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) for “violating his oath and the constitution”.

In a letter to the President written on February 14, the former Prime Minister said that some disturbing information has now come into the public domain whereby it was clear that General Bajwa (retd) as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) violated his oath of office, repeatedly.

“Given these violations, I would request you as the supreme commander of the armed forces to institute an immediate inquiry against him (Bajwa),” he added.

While highlighting the violations, he said, “He (Bajwa) has admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhary that ‘we’ (and it would be critical to ascertain who was ‘we’ in reference to) considered Imran Khan dangerous to the country if he continued to stay in power.”

The PTI chairman referred to a column published in a newspaper earlier this month in which startling revelations about Imran Khan’s government were made attributing to General Bajwa (retd). He continued that the question arises who gave him the power to decide that an elected prime minister was supposedly a ‘danger to the country if he continued to stay in power’.

“Only the people through elections can decide who they want to elect as prime minister. Taking such a right on himself was in clear violation of his oath as given in Third Schedule of Article 244 of the Constitution,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

