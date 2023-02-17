AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil posts biggest gain in about 3 weeks on stronger rival oils

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:59am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday, posting their biggest gain in nearly three weeks, as rival vegetable oils in Dalian and Chicago strengthened and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery rose 3.19% to close the afternoon trade at 4,070 ringgit ($924.58) per tonne, its best since Jan. 27.

“Prices moved up on the back of strong closing in Chicago soybean oil last night as NOPA released lower crushing,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The US soybean crush in January were smaller than expected despite rising for the first time in three months, while soyoil stocks increased for a fourth straight month.

Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.97% while its palm oil contract rose 0.89%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.1% during Asia afternoon hours after hitting their best level in two weeks earlier in the day.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose 8.9% from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported an increase of 18.4%.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday reported that exports dropped 0.9% in Feb. 1-15.

Higher export tax and export levy for Indonesian palm oil exports in Feb. 16-28 period would also benefiting Malaysian palm oil exporters, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

The biggest palm oil exporter Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $880.03 per tonne for Feb. 16-28, which put CPO export tax at $74 per tonne and export levy at $95 per tonne, higher than the imposed tax and levy in first half of February.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soybean vegetable oils palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil posts biggest gain in about 3 weeks on stronger rival oils

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

$826m pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Dec 2022: Nepra approves negative adjustment

Read more stories