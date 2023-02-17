Bazaar launches industrial and raw material sourcing platform

KARACHI: Bazaar, Pakistan’s leading B2B commerce, fintech and supply chain platform for 5M+ businesses, is launching its newest business vertical, Bazaar Industrial - a simplified raw material sourcing platform for manufacturers across Pakistan.

Bazaar provides a digital suite of products to simplify operations across multiple verticals to businesses countrywide. Since its inception in 2020, Bazaar has raised over $100m in venture financing and has scaled to become the leading merchant aggregator with a footprint across 50+ cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023