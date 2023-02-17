Afghan situation hampering Pak ties with Central Asian states: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan’s focus is on investment, trade, and connectivity projects to achieve economic revitalisation.

Speaking at a one-day international conference on Pakistan's Strategic Frontiers via a video link, organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), she said that Afghanistan offers immense opportunities in terms of realisation of Pakistan’s vision to becoming a trade and energy connectivity hub and integration of South, Central, and Western Asia.

However, she said the current political situation coupled with the threat of terrorism poses a challenge for the region. She said that the full potential of Pakistan’s relationship with the Central Asian Republics is largely unexplored due to the situation in Afghanistan.

She also referred to the excellent relations that Pakistan enjoys with Turkiye, Iran, and the Middle Eastern countries, adding that Pakistan values its bilateral ties with these countries.

In his address on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed said that Pakistan is concerned about geopolitical contests that can further aggravate global tensions.

“We are convinced that humanity can ill afford divisive approaches at a time when are faced with common challenges of terrorism, piracy, drug and human trafficking, and climate change,” he added.

The foreign secretary said Pakistan seeks to synergize collective efforts towards the attainment of a prosperous and secure world, adding that Pakistan will continue to support an equitable and inclusive world order where nobody is left behind.

He said that Pakistan is focusing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other connectivity-related initiatives in its geo-economic pursuits. Such projects provide an opportunity to expand our exports and industrial base while building a rewarding economic relationship in the wider region, he added.

“Pakistan welcomes investment in the CPEC-related projects and Special Economic Zones from the interested countries,” he said.

Talking about relations with neighbouring countries, he said that Pakistan remains committed to normalisation of relations with its neighbours based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and a collective effort to find pathways for conflict resolution.

