Indus Hospital plans to build full-fledged centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: President of the Indus Hospital and Health Network Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan has announced that his organisation is planning to build a hospital in Hyderabad which would be similar to the one in Karachi.

He pointed out that his group of healthcare centres has been providing services for the past 13 years through 13 hospitals in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. All the hospitals are managed by the network under the mode of public-private partnership and with assistance of the provincial governments.

The services provided at the Indus Hospital are at par with those at the Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, he contended. The Indus Health Network has also set up blood banks in its hospitals.

He said he got many opportunities to render his services outside the country, but he preferred to establish the Indus Hospital in the country. In 2007, the hospital began its journey with the goal of providing high quality healthcare to all without discrimination and the network has managed to spread out across the country.

Since the commencement of the journey, four regional blood centres in Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Jamshoro; four physical rehabilitation centres in Karachi, Lahore, Muzaffargarh and Badin; the country’s largest paediatric oncology services unit; and a network of primary care centres have been established across Pakistan.

Because the Indus Hospital continues to provide the country’s people with free, non-discriminatory and complete healthcare, more than 10,500 surgical operations have been performed free of charge under its banner. Dr Abdul Bari Khan said that the Pakistani nation is inferior to no other nation when it comes to emerging from crises and standing back on its feet.

“This nation is one of the most charitable nations in the world; that’s why welfare foundations and trusts in Pakistan are rendering great services with the aid of people,” he said.

In his welcome address, President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said that the state of the country’s healthcare system is very poor and the governments cannot provide the required facilities to all the people on their own. In such a scenario the role of the various welfare organisations is commendable.

Appreciating Dr Abdul Bari Khan’s great services, the government of Pakistan awarded him the Medal of Distinction in 2015 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2019, he added.

Vice President of the Chamber Dr Muhammad Ismail Farooq, members of its executive committee and conveners of its sub-committees were present on the occasion as were Deputy General Manager Zaki Rizwan Usmani, Regional Manager Rehan Manzoor, and Manager Syed Arif Rehan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023