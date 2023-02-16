AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Imran should be arrested for not appearing before LHC: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior Minister says the case against Imran should proceed as per the law
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 07:27pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan should be arrested for not appearing before the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters, the interior minister said that the PTI chief ridiculed the court by not appearing after he was told to do so on numerous occasions.

"Whatever the government decides in the matter will be done, but in my personal view, he should be arrested."

He went on to say that the case against Imran should proceed as per the law.

The interior minister said that Imran should not be allowed to make fun of the system.

"This man should not be given more freehand than this," he stressed.

Rana Sana's presser comes after the LHC rejected Imran Khan's plea for protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI chief had filed a petition before the LHC for his protective bail after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, following Imran's failure to appear before it, rejected his bail.

Resuming the hearing, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi remarked that the plaintiff had been summoned for 6:30pm, but he failed to appear.

Imran decided against appearing before the court despite repeated opportunities extended by the court.

On Thursday, Imran’s lawyer Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney on behalf of the former prime minister, who had been asked to appear before the court in person today.

On Wednesday, the hearing was adjourned till February 16 (today) after the former premier failed to appear before the court.

A case was filed against the PTI chief after PTI workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across Pakistan after the ECP disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana case.

