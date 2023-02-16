AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Sania Nishtar criticises govt after street vendor carts destroyed in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 04:10pm
Courtesy: Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTI
Courtesy: Twitter/ @ImranKhanPTI
Follow us

Dr Sania Nishtar, who served as the Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure, has criticised the incumbent government after several street vendor carts were destroyed in an apparent move to end the Ehsaas Rehribaan initiative.

In an op-ed published in The News on Tuesday, Dr Nishtar, the brainchild of the previous government’s Ehsaas initiative, lashed out over the Islamabad’s administration’s “cruel and unwarranted” act.

“At a time when households are struggling due to record inflation, destroying street vendors’ source of income is cruel and unwarranted, and the resulting loss of government revenue is unjustifiable,” she wrote.

Sania meets ‘Ehsaas Rehribaans’

“The city administration must immediately cease this senseless destruction of property in the name of anti-encroachment. Both the city administration as well as the ministry must compensate these vendors for the damage and reinstate their licences. The poor must not become collateral damage amidst political rivalries,” she added.

Launched in 2021, Ehsaas’s Rehribaan Initiative was a collaborative street vending initiative, aimed to create an enabling environment for vendors in Islamabad.

Under the umbrella of Ehsaas, model vending carts with eco-friendly structures were handed over to a select number of existing vendors in the capital city.

The initiative was a collaboration between the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division (PASSD), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), ICT Administration and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

“Street vendors can contribute significantly by generating employment and providing a livelihood for low-income households; they serve as a marketplace for low-cost merchandise helping those with limited incomes,” wrote Dr Nishtar.

The senator added that in Islamabad alone, 20,000 vendors can generate Rs480 million in government revenues and an annual turnover in the range of Rs36-43 billion.

She added that the results of the pilot Ehsaas Rehribaan initiative “were remarkable”.

“With over 200 street carts placed across four commercial areas in Islamabad, vending licence fees generated revenue worth Rs4.8 million for the city government. The initiative stimulated capital investment of over Rs20 million and monthly turnover of around Rs30 million. Dozens of jobs were created as the street vendors hired staff to help operate their businesses,” she wrote.

Earlier, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also slammed the incumbent government, criticising it for demolishing the street vendor carts.

“At a time of rising inflation and unemployment this ‘imported government’ showed its callousness again by demolishing street vendor carts in Islamabad’s I-10 sector provided by our government under Ehsaas Rehriban programme,” Imran Khan tweeted.

“Condemnable inhumane act deliberately targeting the poor and vulnerable,” he added.  

Sania Nishtar Imran Khan Ehsaas program Ehsaas Rehribaan Initiative STREET VENDORS

Comments

1000 characters
WarrenDesiBuffet Feb 16, 2023 04:20pm
These carts were a total waste of money and just PR gimmick to post social media pics. This was the sum total of the 10 millions promise of PTI.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dr Sania Nishtar criticises govt after street vendor carts destroyed in Islamabad

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

LHC warns of issuing contempt notice to Imran Khan

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

Indian tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps 58.3% in 2022

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Read more stories