AVN 65.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.25%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.94%)
HUBC 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.67%)
NETSOL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (3.05%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.94%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PPL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.31%)
TELE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TRG 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.2%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,845 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.57%)
KSE100 41,352 Increased By 24.9 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,579 Increased By 10 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

Reuters Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 01:20pm
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistani digital lending platform AdalFi said on Thursday it has raised $7.5 million in funding, the first major corporate financing announcement in the South Asian country this year as it grapples with a deepening economic crisis.

The funding round was led by UAE-based COTU Ventures and Chimera Ventures, Pakistan-based Fatima Gobi Ventures and Zayn Capital, and “angel” investors including executives from US- based financial technology and services provider Plaid, AdalFi said in a statement.

As the country’s financial woes have deepened, Magnitt’s Emerging Venture Markets Report estimated Pakistani startups were only able to raise $315 million in 2022, down 5% from the record high $333 million in 2021.

2023: the year of challenges, opportunities for Pakistan’s startup ecosystem

AdalFi’s proprietary technology scores the financial transactional data already possessed by banks.

The B2B2C fintech then enables personalised digital marketing to qualified prospects and then provides real-time loans.

According to a survey by non-profit Karandaaz, only 30% of adults in Pakistan have access to formal banking services and mobile wallets, making the country largely unbanked with limited access to credit.

“Across the board, in Pakistani banks, only 5% of deposit customers are also borrowers. So, we enable banks to tap this huge, latent customer base,” Salman Akhtar, co-founder and CEO of AdalFi, told Reuters.

Akhtar pointed to a study by the State Bank which found long lead times for loan disbursements was one factor behind consumers turning to informal credit markets instead.

“Without our platform, banks typically take 2 weeks to process a loan request.” Akhar said fourteen financial institutions in Pakistan have signed up with AdalFi, including United Bank Limited (UBL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Meezan Bank, among other banks and microfinance banks operating in the country.

“Banks have signed up with AdalFi because we offer rigorous credit scoring to ensure portfolio quality,” he says. AdalFi monetizes through a share of the revenue made by the bank from the loan.

“We share the downside risk of non-performing loans. Loan losses are accounted for on a pro-rata basis in the fees due to AdalFi.”

Startups MENA State Bank of Pakistan Meezan Bank zayn capital startup sector Pakistan Startups UAE’s AdalFi’s Habib Bank Limited (HBL) B2B2C fintech

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Read more stories