AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore leads China ferrous rebound

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

MANILA: Dalian iron ore futures climbed more than 3% on Wednesday, while the Singapore benchmark price for the steelmaking ingredient extended gains, following the Chinese central bank’s move to inject additional liquidity into the banking system.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), as expected, boosted medium-term liquidity on Wednesday, with the operation resulting in a net 199 billion yuan ($29.16 billion) of fresh fund injection, while keeping the interest rate unchanged.

Markets had hoped the PBOC would pump more cash into the banking system after money conditions became unexpectedly tight at the start of February and to support the economic recovery after Beijing dismantled strict COVID-19 curbs.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose up to 3.1% to hit 873 yuan ($127.92) a tonne in early trade.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore’s benchmark March contract jumped 1.5% to $124.30 a tonne. Steel benchmarks also rose on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, with rebar up 1.8%, while hot-rolled coil climbed 1.5%, wire rod added 1.1%, and stainless steel edged up 0.5%.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs were also higher, with coking coal and coke up 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. The liquidity boost in China, the world’s top steel producer, followed a record increase in new bank loans in January.

But analysts said ferrous commodities’ prices in China may remain range-bound as market fundamentals offer not much support at the moment, with iron ore port inventory in China hitting a five-month peak last week and the optimism around Chinese steel demand tempered by a subdued property market.

“Chinese demand is expected to be broadly flat with the weakness in China’s property market offset by a pick-up in infrastructure,” said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk who expects iron ore prices to settle at $100 a tonne by yearend.

iron ore PBOC Chinese steel Chinese central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore leads China ferrous rebound

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories