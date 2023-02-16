Functionaries of Pakistan, Norway discuss investment, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestadon on Wednesday held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

According to a brief statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary Dr Khan received Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Rimestad for a meeting. It added that cooperation in the areas of investment, maritime, climate, and higher education was discussed.

Pakistan and Norway are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, it added.

