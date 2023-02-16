AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
183,026,955           113,589,979          6,940,495,350          3,864,608,039
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     902,233,860        (741,962,798)       160,271,061
Local Individuals          5,852,696,891        (5,925,740,669)    (73,043,778)
Local Corporates           2,718,162,748        (2,805,390,031)    (87,227,283)
===============================================================================

