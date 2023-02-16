KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 15, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
183,026,955 113,589,979 6,940,495,350 3,864,608,039
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 902,233,860 (741,962,798) 160,271,061
Local Individuals 5,852,696,891 (5,925,740,669) (73,043,778)
Local Corporates 2,718,162,748 (2,805,390,031) (87,227,283)
