AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford eyes up to $2.5bn in cost savings this year

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 08:59pm
Follow us

Ford Motor Co can save up to $2.5 billion this year through better management of production schedules and due to a drop in commodity prices, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said on Wednesday.

The Detroit automaker, however, will take years to close the cost disadvantage of $7 billion to $8 billion it has with its competitors, said Lawler, who was speaking at the Wolfe Global Auto conference.

The automaker posted dismal quarterly results earlier this month and blamed chip shortages, supply chain disruptions and production “instabilities” for adding to its costs.

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Lawler has said Ford faces $5 billion in higher costs this year and that the company will be “very aggressive” in reducing expenses in its manufacturing and supply chain operations.

Ford Motor Wolfe Global Auto conference

Comments

1000 characters

Ford eyes up to $2.5bn in cost savings this year

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF

Imran says 'mini budget' will accelerate spiraling inflation

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Protective bail: LHC adjourns hearing till February 16

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

President Alvi calls for streamlining banking, insurance sectors

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Businesses need to respond positively to climate change: Sherry Rehman

India reach number one in all three cricket formats

Read more stories