Pay of federal govt employees: Grant of special dispensation allowed with retrospective effect

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has notified special dispensation for the federal government employees from pay scale 1-15 with retrospective effect, ie, January 1, 2023.

An office memorandum issued by the Regulation Wing of Finance Division that the prime minister has been pleased to accord approval to the grant of special dispensation for the Civil Servants (BPS-1 to BPS-15) in the federal government

The incumbents in BPS-01 to BPS-05 will be granted two higher pay scales as a one-time dispensation if they have not availed time scale under timescale policy-2022. However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS-01 to BPS-05 will be granted one higher pay scale as a one-time dispensation if they have availed time scale under time scalepolicy-2022. However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS-o6 to BPS-15 will be granted the next higher scale as a one-time dispensation, if they have not availed time scale under time scalePolicy-2022. However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS-06 to BPS-15 who have already availed the benefit time scale as per time scale policy-2022 will only be granted one additional increment of their current pay scale as a one-time dispensation.

Employees in BPS-16 will be granted one additional increment as time dispensation, the post of LDC will be upgraded from BPS-09 to BPS-11and that of UDC from BPS-11 to BPS-13 along with incumbents and recruitment rules will be amended by Establishment Division accordingly as per up-gradation policy.

The special dispensations will be subject to the conditions that the dispensation would only be admissible to those Civil Servants of federal government who are in BPS-01 to BPS-16 (excluding employees paid out of Defence Estimates) and are in receipt of Disparity Reduction Allowances.

This dispensation shall not be admissible to an employee who is currently drawing the pay of BPS-17 by whatsoever means.

One chance of grant of higher time scale, admissible under time scalepolicy-2022, shall be considered as lapsed in respect of employees who avail benefit under this dispensation. This dispensation shall not involve any upgradation of posts except the posts of LDC/UDC.

And no premature increment will be admissible on grant of higher pay scale under this dispensation and beneficiary of grant of higher pay scale under this dispensation will continue to draw allowances/perks/privileges/etc sanctioned for own substantive pay scale. The substantive pay scale is a pay scale which is acquired by a civil servant on regular basis through initial appointment/by means of promotion/appointment by transfer.

The dispensation will not be applicable to LDCs and UDCs whose posts have been upgraded and who are in receipt of disparity reduction allowances stands omitted in case of the President’s Secretariat(Public and Personal), Prime Minister’s Office (Public and Internal).

The Finance Division will notify an Anomaly Committee to address the issues arising from the implementation of this dispensation, and the decision of the Committee shall be final.

However, for any variation/amendments in this dispensation, the recommendation of the anomaly committee shall require the prime minister’s approval.

