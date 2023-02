HAMBURG: The chief executive of Aurubis, Europe’s largest copper producer, said he remains optimistic for its new financial year, reiterating the group’s mid-term plans for expansion in the United States.

“For the year as a whole, we anticipate an operating EBT (earnings before taxes) between 400 million and 500 million euros ($429.60-537.00 million),” CEO Roland Harings said in an advance release of a speech to be delivered at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.