Reinstatement of employees: NA body seeks report from FIA

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the special committee of the National Assembly on the affected employees has sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the implementation of its order regarding the reinstatement of three employees.

The meeting of the committee presided over by Qadir Khan Mandokhel was given a briefing about the implementation of its orders issued in the previous meetings. The committee sought the implementation report from the FIA for the reinstatement of three employees, upon which it was told that approval has been taken from the DG regarding 89 employees and the matter will be resolved soon.

Representatives of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the committee that they have forwarded the case of four out of seven employees to the Interior Ministry and one out of three employees could not be reinstated.

Officers said there is an employee named Danish, who was recruited in 2013 and was fired in 2019 because of his misstatement that his father was dead while his father was alive. The committee directed that appropriate action may be taken against the employee and a showcause should be issued to him.

The committee decided to summon the chairman CDA in personal capacity along with all the officers involved in recruitment and disbursement of salary on February 28.

The meeting directed that 135 employees including mostly doctors and nurses contract should be extended within one week as per rules and sought details about the 11 daily wages teachers are working.

The officials of the Passport Office informed the committee that a committee has been formed to regularise 135 employees, and they will be regularised soon. The committee ordered to regularise the employees within two weeks.

The NHA officials said that 212 sacked employees have been reinstated while about 164 employees Establishment Division was approached and the response is awaited. To solve the problems of 136 sacked employees, they have contacted the Ministry of Law and the Establishment Division and assured the committee that the matter would be resolved soon. The committee directed that the problems of 136 sacked employees should be solved and a report submitted to the committee within a week.

The meeting was informed by the Climate Change that they have neither daily wages employees nor sacked employees. There are 132 employees who are working on contract basis in the project but are not being regularised rather 17 employees have been laid off.

The committee ordered that all the employees should submit their applications and that a full report should be given to the committee within a week.

