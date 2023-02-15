AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
Feb 15, 2023
Pakistan

FO condemns Israeli decision to legalise settlements

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned Israel’s recent decision to legalise nine settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank, describing it as a flagrant violation of international laws.

“It is a clear and flagrant violation of International law and relevant United Nations resolutions. It further encroaches upon the rights of the people of Palestine,” the Foreign Office said in a statement while condemning the Israeli move.

It stated that the illegal and unjust Israeli action would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect for peace in the region. “The international community must make greater efforts to stop Israel from creating conditions which hinder the achievement of the two-state solution,” it added.

“Pakistan reiterates its full support to the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, and calls for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office UN Palestine FO Israeli West Bank Palestinians Palestinian Territories FO condemns

Comments

1000 characters
Ajnabee Feb 15, 2023 06:42am
Pakistan has no voice in world affairs. It should take care of its own self-inflicted problems first. It faces economic collapse, political instability and social unrest
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

