FO condemns Israeli decision to legalise settlements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned Israel’s recent decision to legalise nine settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank, describing it as a flagrant violation of international laws.

“It is a clear and flagrant violation of International law and relevant United Nations resolutions. It further encroaches upon the rights of the people of Palestine,” the Foreign Office said in a statement while condemning the Israeli move.

It stated that the illegal and unjust Israeli action would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect for peace in the region. “The international community must make greater efforts to stop Israel from creating conditions which hinder the achievement of the two-state solution,” it added.

“Pakistan reiterates its full support to the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, and calls for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital,” it added.

