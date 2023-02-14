AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
Sajal Ali attends UK premiere of 'What's Love Got to Do With It?'

BR Life & Style Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:48pm
<p>Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Lily James and Sajal Ali on the red carpet.</p>

Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Lily James and Sajal Ali on the red carpet.
Jemima Khan’s romantic comedy ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ premiered in London at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square on Monday, with Pakistani actor Sajal Ali and the rest of the cast in attendance.

Khan and Ali were joined by Lily James, Emma Thompson, director Shekhar Kapur and others on the red carpet.

‘I love her’: Jemima Goldsmith all praise for actor Sajal Ali

Ali opted for a navy ensemble by designer Nomi Ansari, accessorised by diamond, emerald and tanzanite earrings by Pakistani brand, Sherezad Fine Jewellery.

Speaking with the press, Ali described her character as the face of thousands of Pakistani and South Asian girls and a source of empowerment.

She said that she hopes after watching the film, people will learn “how to rise in love instead of falling in love.”

Speaking to various media outlets she said, “I am actually glad and so happy that I did this project. And the reason I did this project when I read the script was because it seems to me the very first project that shows Pakistan and Pakistani culture in the right way. It has shown Pakistan as colourful, joyful and beautiful.”

Elaborating on how its her very first international project, Ali shared:“This was my first international project. So initially of course I was very nervous but everyone made me feel like I belong here.”

Khan, who wrote the screenplay, added how “these kinds of films are made for big screens, and that the colour and festivities need to be celebrated on the big screen.”

“It’s kind of amazing and unreal to be here this evening after such a long time. It feels like it’s been a very long time. My friends who have come tonight can’t believe it’s actually got to this point because it took me about 10 years to write and about a year or more to make because of Covid and all,” she shared.

The film is slated to open February 24 in the UK.

Jemima Khan’s new movie starring Sajal Ali screens at TIFF

