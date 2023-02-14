AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
DGKC 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
GGL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
HUBC 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KAPCO 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-7.23%)
OGDC 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-4.92%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.57%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-7.23%)
TELE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.57 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.41%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU debt reform proposals must be modified

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 03:18pm
Follow us

BERLIN: Changes to European Union debt rules proposed by the European Commission cannot be approved as they stand, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, as finance ministers met in Brussels to discuss fiscal reform in the bloc.

The rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, are suspended until the end of this year after first being suspended in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules say national budget deficits should be no higher than 3.0% of GDP and debt no higher than 60%.

“These cannot be at the disposition of the countries,” the German finance minister said, adding that this was not up for discussion.

The EU Commission has proposed individual debt reduction paths in talks with each country rather than one-size-fits-all rules.

Countries with high levels of debt following the COVID-19 pandemic should return to sustainable stable public finances, Lindner said.

“Sustainability isn’t only an ecological issue, but also an economic one,” he added. For Germany it is an imperative to see “comprehensible, credible, predictable paths to reducing deficits and debt levels,” Lindner said.

European Union Christian Lindner German Finance Minister Christian Lindner German GDP

Comments

1000 characters

EU debt reform proposals must be modified

KSE-100 down 600 points as PSX sees bearish sentiments

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read more stories