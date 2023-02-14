AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBF industry’s assets stand at Rs2562.8bn: SECP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Total assets of the non-banking finance industry now stood at Rs2,562.83 billion as on January 1, 2023, including Modarabas, mutual funds, Asset Management Companies, pension funds, leasing companies, Real Estate Investment Trust, and Private Fund Managers.

The SECP, Monday, released the latest report on the performance of the NBF industry.

Out of the total assets of the non-banking finance industry of Rs2,562.83 billion, the share of assets of Mutual Funds and Plans remained highest at Rs1,574.21 billion having 313 licenses.

According to the report, the share of the Mutual Funds and Plans in overall assets of the non-banking finance industry till January 1, 2023, is 61.4 per cent; Asset Management Companies/ Investment Advisors, 1.9 per cent; Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Portfolios, 14.0 per cent; pension funds 1.7 per cent; REIT Management Companies, 0.3 per cent; Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.5 per cent; Private Fund Managers, 0.0 per cent; Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds, 0.5 per cent; lending investment banks, 4.3 per cent; Non-Bank Microfinance Companies, 6.6 per cent; Leasing Companies 0.2 per cent; Modarabas, 2.5 per cent; Housing Finance Companies 0.0 per cent; discounting, 0.0 per cent.

The trend of growth in the total assets of the non-banking finance industry since June 2017 till December 2022 stood at 114.25 per cent.

Break-up of Sharia-compliant and conventional assets of the non-banking finance industry (NBFI) revealed that the growth since June 2017 till December 2022 of conventional assets stood at 107.6 per cent and growth in Sharia-compliant assets 128 per cent.

The Sharia-compliant assets include assets of Sharia Compliant Mutual Funds, Sharia Compliant Pension Funds, Sharia complaint REIT Schemes, and Modarabas, while rest of the assets of the NBFI industry are considered as conventional asset, the report said.

There is a growth of 5.3 per cent in the assets of the pension funds and the voluntary pension schemes, the SECP data added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP pension funds Real Estate Investment Trust NBFI NBF

Comments

1000 characters

NBF industry’s assets stand at Rs2562.8bn: SECP

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

CJP’s remark: clarification by AGP

Read more stories