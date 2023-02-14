NBF industry’s assets stand at Rs2562.8bn: SECP

ISLAMABAD: Total assets of the non-banking finance industry now stood at Rs2,562.83 billion as on January 1, 2023, including Modarabas, mutual funds, Asset Management Companies, pension funds, leasing companies, Real Estate Investment Trust, and Private Fund Managers.

The SECP, Monday, released the latest report on the performance of the NBF industry.

Out of the total assets of the non-banking finance industry of Rs2,562.83 billion, the share of assets of Mutual Funds and Plans remained highest at Rs1,574.21 billion having 313 licenses.

According to the report, the share of the Mutual Funds and Plans in overall assets of the non-banking finance industry till January 1, 2023, is 61.4 per cent; Asset Management Companies/ Investment Advisors, 1.9 per cent; Discretionary and Non-Discretionary Portfolios, 14.0 per cent; pension funds 1.7 per cent; REIT Management Companies, 0.3 per cent; Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.5 per cent; Private Fund Managers, 0.0 per cent; Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds, 0.5 per cent; lending investment banks, 4.3 per cent; Non-Bank Microfinance Companies, 6.6 per cent; Leasing Companies 0.2 per cent; Modarabas, 2.5 per cent; Housing Finance Companies 0.0 per cent; discounting, 0.0 per cent.

The trend of growth in the total assets of the non-banking finance industry since June 2017 till December 2022 stood at 114.25 per cent.

Break-up of Sharia-compliant and conventional assets of the non-banking finance industry (NBFI) revealed that the growth since June 2017 till December 2022 of conventional assets stood at 107.6 per cent and growth in Sharia-compliant assets 128 per cent.

The Sharia-compliant assets include assets of Sharia Compliant Mutual Funds, Sharia Compliant Pension Funds, Sharia complaint REIT Schemes, and Modarabas, while rest of the assets of the NBFI industry are considered as conventional asset, the report said.

There is a growth of 5.3 per cent in the assets of the pension funds and the voluntary pension schemes, the SECP data added.

