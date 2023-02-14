Economic, political crises: Bilawal for consensus among parties on ‘common agenda’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday called for a broader consensus among political forces on a minimal common agenda to deal with the prevailing economic and political crises in the country.

Addressing a ceremony, organised in connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution, the foreign minister said that the county is facing, perhaps a major economic and political crisis of history.

“This is the time that we all should evolve a consensus on a minimal common agenda. At least, we should agree on as to what role can we play so that the parliament remains functional and the system of the country continues to run,” he underscored.

Bilawal said that the PPP has decided to chalk out a minimum “basic rule of the game” – something like the code of conduct – for which a committee is being constituted for holding talks with all the political parties.

“We are ready for holding talks with all the political forces towards this end with a view to agreeing on a minimal code of conduct for dealing with each other both within or outside the parliament and to compete with each other in elections. If the political forces get to agree on such a minimal agenda, I believe that we can come out of these crises and go forward,” he added.

“If all the political parties believe that it should be that particular party to have an open field to play and do not let others get the level playing field, then such a thinking will only cause damage to the people of Pakistan,” he further stated.

Bilawal further called upon the political parties to demonstrate maturity given the current challenges being faced by the country, adding that all have the same responsibility to display such conduct that may not cause harm to the people of Pakistan.

He regretted that the “irresponsible” approach and politics being played by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan (PTI) has allegedly not just damaged the country but also its institutions and the economy, adding that the party took such decisions based on “extremism” due to which it is not part of the parliament and the system.

He stated that for the protection of the Constitution, the country had to pass through many testing times such as the eras of Gen Zia and Gen Musharraf.

“And most recently, the “selected” era from which we have recovered now, but as a result of that “selected” time, the people’s right to vote and the institutions’ role to function were snatched while the people were deprived of their livelihoods. The economy of the country was brought to the verge of collapse. That was also a testing time for our Constitution and the time from which we are passing is also a testing time,” he maintained.

“If we come out victorious from the current testing time, Pakistan can be prosperous and the country’s democracy can progress. And if we fail, it would cause damage to the people, the country and the democracy,” he added.

He also referred to the English proverb that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”.

“We can adopt this proverb by saying that all that is necessary for undemocratic powers to succeed, is for democratic people to do nothing,” Bilawal said, adding that currently, “the system is not facing that level of destruction, today that was witnessed during Khan Sahib’s tenure.”

“That was because of the proactive damage caused to the country as a sitting prime minister was making attempts how to weaken the 18th constitutional amendment, how to impose restrictions on the media, how to send the opponents to jail by threatening the NAB chairman for personal gains. That’s why our constitution and the system were in danger proactively,” he maintained. He was of the opinion that today’s threat is from “inaction” on going forward on the pressing issues.

Bilawal said that the PPP has always come forward to defend and protect the Constitution, adding that his party would never remain silent against any undemocratic move in the country.

