Flour millers call of strike

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab following a successful meeting with the provincial government's representatives has announced to withdraw the strike call.

PFMA Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Matti in voice message to media persons claimed that they had a very positive meeting with the care taker Punjab Minister for industries S. M. Tanveer, Minister Food Bilal Afzal and Education Minister.

Iftikhar said their talks with the cabinet members remained successful so they are withdrawing the strike call. "We will continue to work smoothly as were operating earlier and have a good working relationship with the government," he concluded.

