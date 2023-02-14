HBL-PSL-8: Tickets for Lahore, Rawalpindi matches go on sale

LAHORE: The tickets for the HBL-PSL-8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi will go on sale today and the fans can buy the tickets online from pcb.bookme.pk and physical tickets will be available at designated venues.

The tickets for the 19th March final at the Gaddafi Stadium have been set at Rs 7,000 (VIP), Rs 4,000 (Premium), Rs 2,500 (First class) and Rs 1,200 (General). Fans can witness the three Playoffs (Qualifier and two Eliminators) at Rs 6,000 (VIP), Rs 3,500 (Premium), Rs 2,000 (First class) and Rs 1,000 (General).

Rawalpindi will host 11 matches of the event and a ticket for the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on 1st March is priced at Rs 3,000 (VIP) and Rs 2,000 (Premium).

Season passes will also be available for Lahore and Rawalpindi matches so the fans can watch their stars in action at discounted prices. The prices of season passes for Lahore matches are set at Rs 18,720 (VIP), Rs 10,170 (Premium), Rs 7,110 (First class), Rs 3,870 (General) and they can be utilized to watch 26th Feb, 27th Feb, 2nd March, 4th March and 12th March matches.

The prices of the season passes for the Rawalpindi matches are RS 13,230 (VIP), Rs 8,730 (Premium) and they will be applicable for matches on March 1, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

As the Pakistan Cricket Board continues its efforts to promote the women’s game, the three women exhibition matches between Super Women and Amazons on March 8, 10 and 11 can be watched on the same tickets bought for the HBL-PSL-8 matches on those days.

Moreover, Lahore Qalandars have drafted in Shai Hope as a replacement for Kusal Mendis. Kusal had previously partially replaced Jordan Cox for the first three Lahore Qalandars' games.

