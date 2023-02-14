PSL-8: foolproof security plan finalised for matches in Karachi

KARACHI: A foolproof security plan in connection with the Pakistan Super League-8 matches starting from Tuesday (today) at National Bank Cricket Arena has been prepared by the Security Division.

According to the security plan, around 7,500 police personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements. 2,600 personnel of Security Division including 1,000 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and lady commandos, 1,800 personnel of Traffic police, 600 personnel of Special Branch and personnel of district police are performing security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at routes, hotels and other different locations, while sharp shooters have also been deployed at sensitive points.

Spokesperson of DIG Security & Emergency Services Division said a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters and patrol in surroundings of the stadium as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

SSU’s specialised command & control bus will also be stationed at the Stadium to monitor law and order situation in surroundings of the stadium.

CNG-fitted vehicles and all type of drones are strictly prohibited in the stadium premises.

He said all roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road during match timings.

The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the stadium:

China Ground adjacent to the Stadium (for General Public), National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Spectators will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

Police said that every visitor must bring his/her CNIC at the parking point and stadium to prove their identity. Tickets purchased from Bookme.pk will only be admissible. Mobile screenshots or picture of the match ticket will not be acceptable.

All gates of the stadium will open three hours prior to the start of match. For instance; as the match starts at 7:00 pm, the gates will be opened at 4:00 pm.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp edge materials like knives and metal/wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium.

Any banner/poster/placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden.

Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and at fellow spectators.

