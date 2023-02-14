AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
PM’s GYM, HEC to hold ‘Green Digital Photography Competition’

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Under the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement (GYM), the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is holding a nationwide Green Digital Photography Competition to raise awareness about environmental protection and sustainability.

In this connection, the HEC has invited entries from Pakistani youth through www.pmyp.gov.pk by February 20, 2023.

The competition is providing an opportunity to the youth (age limit: 15 to 29 years) nationwide to participate and submit idiosyncratic photographs for depicting climate change impact in Pakistan. The photography competition aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of the natural world as well as the impact of human activities on the environment and the perspective of youth on the impacts of climate change on eco-system of Pakistan on the theme; “Impacts of Climate Change on the Eco-System of Pakistan.”

Entrants are encouraged to submit their best photographs that capture the theme. The competition is likely to have two categories, category 1: young people aged between 15-22 years and category 2: young people aged between 23-29 years.

The first, second, and third winners will receive cash prizes of Rs200,000, 150,000, and 100,000 respectively in each category and recognition for their efforts. By holding this photographic competition, the Prime Minister’s Green Youth Movement, the HEC encourage engaging young people in environmental activism and inspires them to take action to protect the planet.

The winners will be announced and awarded the winning prize during the Week of Youth, celebrated by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme from February 20-26.

