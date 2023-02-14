AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews security measures at Diamer-Basha Dam project

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan visited Diamer-Basha Dam project to assess the overall security scenario on the mega multi-purpose project which is of vital significance for the national development in the years ahead.

He was accompanied by Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) and National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority, (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai.

He took a detailed briefing about the security arrangements which are in place to facilitate smooth construction work on different sites in the project area.

The minister said that the scheduled completion of Diamer-Basha Dam project is directly linked with the safe and congenial environment at the project sites, and that can only be made possible by enforcing well-thought-out and coherent security plans in the project area. Earlier, the minister reviewed construction activities and security arrangements at worksite.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Diamer-Basha Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. It will have installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, and provide 18 billion units of green and clean hydel electricity to the National Grid per annum.

A sum of Rs 78.5 billion is being spent on resettlement of affectees and CBMs in health, education and infrastructure development. Thor Hydel Power Station, Thak Hydel Power Station and Cadet College Chilas are amongst these CBMs. In addition, the locals are being accorded priority in employment opportunities on Diamer-Basha Dam project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NACTA Rana Sanaullah Khan Diamer Basha Dam Yousaf Naseem Khokhar

Comments

1000 characters

Minister reviews security measures at Diamer-Basha Dam project

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

CJP’s remark: clarification by AGP

Read more stories