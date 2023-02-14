Minister reviews security measures at Diamer-Basha Dam project

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan visited Diamer-Basha Dam project to assess the overall security scenario on the mega multi-purpose project which is of vital significance for the national development in the years ahead.

He was accompanied by Federal Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) and National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority, (NACTA) Muhammad Tahir Rai.

He took a detailed briefing about the security arrangements which are in place to facilitate smooth construction work on different sites in the project area.

The minister said that the scheduled completion of Diamer-Basha Dam project is directly linked with the safe and congenial environment at the project sites, and that can only be made possible by enforcing well-thought-out and coherent security plans in the project area. Earlier, the minister reviewed construction activities and security arrangements at worksite.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Diamer-Basha Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. It will have installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, and provide 18 billion units of green and clean hydel electricity to the National Grid per annum.

A sum of Rs 78.5 billion is being spent on resettlement of affectees and CBMs in health, education and infrastructure development. Thor Hydel Power Station, Thak Hydel Power Station and Cadet College Chilas are amongst these CBMs. In addition, the locals are being accorded priority in employment opportunities on Diamer-Basha Dam project.

