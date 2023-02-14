LHC moved against ECP, Punjab governor

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governor Punjab for not announcing the election date in the province of Punjab even after a clear direction of the august court.

The petitioner Munir Ahmed contended that the ECP and the Punjab Governor were constitutionally bound to hold the general elections in Punjab within 90 days after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly but they failed to perform their constitutional duty.

He said the respondents even after the court order did not announce the election date or issue election schedule and exposed themselves for contempt of court proceedings. He, therefore, prayed the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents.

