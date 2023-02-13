AVN 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
BAFL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
DGKC 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
EPCL 46.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
HUBC 64.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.55%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.45%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.69%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TRG 121.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.36%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,170 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,089 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,787 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,691 Increased By 8.8 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Construction: No good news

BR Research Published 13 Feb, 2023 09:30am
Follow us

Though manufacturing is undoubtedly suppressed and demand is affected, monthly production of two key construction materials—steel billets and cement—are still coasting above the 5-year monthly production average (of the two materials). For cement, another metric is the average domestic dispatches for the 7 months of the fiscal year FY23—which is still higher than the average monthly domestic dispatches recorded during FY17 and FY19 (for the same period). Evidently, while demand has been weakening, it is nowhere near its lowest for construction materials yet.

Data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics that captures long steel production through billets and ingots shows that production is down 9 percent in the cumulative Jul-Nov period (this is the latest data recorded by the LSM); while data reported by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers’ Association shows domestic cement sales dropped 19 percent during this period. Odds are that production will plummet even further—perhaps farther below the 5-year average—as the country’s economic woes continue unabated and multiply.

Signs of depleting demand are already here. All demand factors are in disarray. Government development spending is down 44 percent in the first half of the fiscal year. Most projects that are underway are already funded. Private sector construction is also lacking in luster as cost overruns may be making many projects unviable. Cement and steel prices have had massive rallies over the past year or so, and they are still on an upward trajectory.

There was a little softening in prices in Nov-22 but Jan-23 came with a vengenace. Since Nov-21, cement prices have increased by 46 percent while prices for bricks and steel bars/sheets rose 14 percent, against a wholesale price index (WPI) increase of 29 percent. Unfortunately, the prices recorded by the PBS combine steel rebars and steel sheets under one heading when in fact, the two commodities are very different in terms of the type of steel and its usage. For instance, rebars are used in construction, and sheets are typically used in manufacturing of electronics and cars. The two types of steel belong to different markets and have different price and demand dynamics to boot. That also means that the price increase demonstrated by the index may not be the most accurate measure.

Lamentably, it is the only true measure there is to capture price changes. Nevertheless, steel bars and sheets reached their price peaks in Jul-22, improving slightly over the next few months, only to increase again in Jan of 2023. They are likely the most expensive they have ever been. The industry is one of several others suffering from LC restrictions and unable to secure their raw materials from abroad which has only further aggravated prices. The only awakening construction demand will have in the next few months would be of the rude kind.

Cement Construction steel prices All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association

Comments

1000 characters

Construction: No good news

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories