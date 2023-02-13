Punjab flour millers announce strike

LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association has announced to go on strike from Monday (today) against the suspension of the wheat quota of over 100 flour mills by the province’s food department.

The differences between the flour mills association and the Punjab food department have intensified after the government’s move of suspending the wheat quota.

Chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association in his statement said the flour mills will not receive wheat from government quota from tomorrow.

The Punjab flour mills chairman further said the supply of wheat in the market will be hampered during the strike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023