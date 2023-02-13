AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
ICCI holds prayers for earthquake victims

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a ceremony to offer Dua for those who died in Turkiye and Syria due to the recent devastating earthquake.

The event was attended by a large number of business community people including Presidents of various markets. On this occasion, donations were also collected for the relief of earthquake victims.

Speaking at the event, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the business community is standing with the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria in this difficult time and are trying to help them in every possible way.

He said that the most destructive earthquake in history has caused a lot of destruction in Turkiye and Syria because the number of people killed by the earthquake in both countries has exceeded 24 thousand, of which 20 thousand deaths have occurred in Turkiye alone.

He said that due to the earthquake, the economies of both the countries have suffered loss of billions of dollars, while millions of people have been displaced and they are facing severe difficulties in this winter season. He said that when there was a devastating earthquake in Pakistan in October 2005, the aid teams of Turkiye had arrived in Pakistan immediately, while Turkiye always came forward to help Pakistan in every difficult time, so it is our responsibility to help them in this difficult time.

Ahsan Bakhtawari appealed to the business community to donate generously for the relief of the earthquake victims of both countries so that the hardships of our Muslim brothers and sisters can be reduced. He expressed his determination that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce will collect a reasonable amount of donations and will send relief goods to the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

He said that the business community can deposit donations ICCI Bank Account No. PK86ALFH0403001004080135, Bank Al Falah, Islamabad. He further said that camps will be set up in all major markets of Islamabad to collect donations and each market association will receive donations from the traders of their market and give them to ICCI.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Tariq Sadiq, Muhammad Shakeel Munir former Presidents ICCI, Asad Aziz President Jinnah Supermarket, Ahmed Khan President and Tahir Abbasi Group Leaders F-10 Markaz, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Raja Imtiaz, Rizwan Chheena, Faseehullah Khan others were present at the occasion. The dua was offered for the elevation of the ranks of those who died due to the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

