HBL presents sports event of the year – PSL 8

Published 13 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: The highly anticipated sporting event, HBL-PSL, kicks off on Monday with a match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in Multan. The tournament matches will be held in Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The final will be played on 19 March 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

HBL is about ‘enabling dreams’ and this synchronizes perfectly with HBL-PSL’s philosophy to provide an enabling environment for the emerging cricketers of Pakistan. Through HBLPSL, HBL remains committed to playing its part in promoting Pakistan through sports across the world.

Commenting on HBL-PSL, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL said, “HBL-PSL promotes values of healthy competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship, making a positive impact not only on cricket but also on the personal development of young cricketers. HBL-PSL’s motto ‘Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium’ is derived from the idea that the game of cricket is where the fans are, whether in the stands or at home.”

