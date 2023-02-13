AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Feb 13, 2023
Thar power project: Minister vows to provide all facilities to investors

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 06:26am
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minster Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday said that Thar Coal Power Project was the best resource for saving foreign exchange in energy sector.

“Thar power will provide all possible facilities to the companies investing in the project,” he said while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the companies working in the Thar Coal Power project.

The energy minister said that Thar Coal Power Project is the best resource for saving valuable foreign exchange in the energy sector.

He said that the Thar Coal Power Project was a prime project to meet the energy needs of Pakistan and the Sindh Government was giving all possible to the companies investing in the Thar Power Project to develop on a sustainable basis.

“The Sindh government is providing facilities so that the Thar Coal Power Project can meet the electricity needs of the country and our country can be self-sufficient in power generation from its own resources,” he added.

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the Thar Coal Power Project was the realization of the dream of the martyred chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party Benazir Bhutto, and the Sindh government had made the impossible possible by converting the coal buried under the desert of Thar into energy.

He said that the chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took special interest in speedy development of Thar Coal Power Project and under their instructions all possible facilities were being provided to companies investing in Thar Coal Power Project.

The energy minister said that more than 2,500 megawatts of electricity was being supplied to the National Grid from the Thar Coal Power Project every day.

He said that the companies investing in the project would complete their projects as quickly as possible and would save valuable foreign exchange spent on resources imported from abroad to generate electricity.

The energy minister said that Thar Coal Power Project was one of the exemplary projects of the provincial government and this project would make the country self-sufficient in the field of energy.

