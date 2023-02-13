‘Musical night’ organised at Naya Nazimabad

KARACHI: A musical night was organized in Naya Nazimabad, a modern residential project of the country’s prominent investor Arif Habib, in Karachi, the city of lights.

Famous singers Ali Zafar, Falak Shabir, Raafay Israr, Wajhi Farooqui, Urooj Fatima and other favourite singers of the new generation performed in the music night.

A large number of youths and especially families were very excited in New Nazimabad Gymkhana to see Pakistani singers who have gained fame in the world of music.

The singers presented popular songs and folk songs in Pashto, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi and national languages according to the choice of the youth, which were liked by the audience.

Administration of New Nazimabad Gymkhana has proved that it is playing a positive and active role in the cultural activities of the city and providing a calm and entertaining environment in the city of Quaid and organizing programs, which is commendable in every respect and proud.

It may be mentioned here that city’s best cricket, football stadium, basketball court and others facilities are available in New Nazimabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023