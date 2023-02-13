AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 64.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
NETSOL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
OGDC 100.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.99%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.7%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
PRL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 121.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,173 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,075 Decreased By -26 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,689 Decreased By -52.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,641 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Musical night’ organised at Naya Nazimabad

Press Release Published 13 Feb, 2023 08:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: A musical night was organized in Naya Nazimabad, a modern residential project of the country’s prominent investor Arif Habib, in Karachi, the city of lights.

Famous singers Ali Zafar, Falak Shabir, Raafay Israr, Wajhi Farooqui, Urooj Fatima and other favourite singers of the new generation performed in the music night.

A large number of youths and especially families were very excited in New Nazimabad Gymkhana to see Pakistani singers who have gained fame in the world of music.

The singers presented popular songs and folk songs in Pashto, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi and national languages according to the choice of the youth, which were liked by the audience.

Administration of New Nazimabad Gymkhana has proved that it is playing a positive and active role in the cultural activities of the city and providing a calm and entertaining environment in the city of Quaid and organizing programs, which is commendable in every respect and proud.

It may be mentioned here that city’s best cricket, football stadium, basketball court and others facilities are available in New Nazimabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi Ali Zafar Arif Habib Naya Nazimabad Musical night

Comments

1000 characters

‘Musical night’ organised at Naya Nazimabad

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories