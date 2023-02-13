IK must stop focusing on Bajwa

An embittered Imran Khan is simultaneously stepping up his attacks on the incumbent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) day in, day out. In fact, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman holds PDM and Bajwa responsible for his exit from power. These days every speech that he makes imparts strong bitterness.

He openly expresses his anger over being treated unfairly by Gen Bajwa (retd) in particular. He may be right. Little does he, however, realise that he had himself created an ideal environment for PDM to successfully plan, conceive and execute no-confidence vote move against him. Gen Bajwa (retd), in my view, had sided with neither — overtly or covertly.

Imran Khan wanted him to help thwart opposition’s move against his government. The latter, however, didn’t play ball for whatever reasons. Be that as it may, Imran must not lose sight of a stark reality that when you’re a prisoner to your past, it’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to move confidently into the future.

Imran Khan, in my view, is required to let bygones be bygones and put it all behind him. His daily diatribes against a former army chief are not adding to his popularity or image at all.

Hamid Hussain (Karachi)

