CTD arrests three ‘terrorists’ in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department in an operation in Lakki Marwat has arrested three terrorists on Sunday.

All three terrorists were going to Peshawar from Lakki Marwat. The CTD apprehended the terrorists by tracing their car. The arrested terrorists were identified as Omer Zaman alias Adnan, Saleem Khan alias Malang and Ahmad Nabi alias Idrees.

According to media reports, the terrorists traveling at night were going to Peshawar with a plan to hit their target.

