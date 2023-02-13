AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Feb 13, 2023
CTD arrests three ‘terrorists’ in Lakki Marwat

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department in an operation in Lakki Marwat has arrested three terrorists on Sunday.

All three terrorists were going to Peshawar from Lakki Marwat. The CTD apprehended the terrorists by tracing their car. The arrested terrorists were identified as Omer Zaman alias Adnan, Saleem Khan alias Malang and Ahmad Nabi alias Idrees.

According to media reports, the terrorists traveling at night were going to Peshawar with a plan to hit their target.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

