Prices of essential food items on the rise

PESHAWAR: Prices of food items of daily use — such as live chicken/ meat, milk, flour, pulses, and vegetables — have increased in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday.

As per the survey, the price of chicken meat has increased to Rs440 per kilogram against the price of Rs365 a kilo in the previous week. The price of farm eggs is also on the higher side as they are being sold for Rs300-320 per dozen.

A dozen of Chinese (hen) eggs can be bought for Rs400-420 and non-farm (local) eggs for Rs500-550.

Similarly, milk sellers have raised the price of milk from Rs160-180 per litre to Rs200 a litre. The price of yogurt has been raised to Rs200 from Rs160 per kg.

Defying the official rates, the butchers were selling boneless cow meat for Rs800 per kilogram and with bone for Rs700/kilo. The official fixed price is Rs380/kilo.

An increase of Rs20-30 per kilo/ litre was witnessed in the prices of different brands and varieties of edible oil and ghee. Likewise, the price of (black) tea has been increased to Rs1,400 per kilogram against the price of Rs1,250/kilo in the previous week.

An increase of Rs50-100 per ml was witnessed in the prices of different brands of baby milk and packed milk. Also, a noticeable increase in the price of baby diapers was noticed in the open market.

Flour prices have once again been raised in both the wholesale and retail markets. The price of a flour sack of 80kg has been increased to Rs13,500, which had dropped to Rs12,000 previously.

An increase of Rs100 in the 20kg bag of fine flour was also noticed, taking its price to Rs2,400-2,500 from Rs2,300. A 20kg sack of red flour was being sold for Rs2,000-2,100. Flour is being sold at Rs150 per kilogram in the retail market.

The survey revealed an increase of Rs10-30 per kilogram of different varieties of pulses/ food grains as compared to the previous week.

The price of good quality (sela) rice has been increased to Rs320/ kilo from Rs300/ kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs290-300 against a price of 260-280 in the previous week. Tota (broken) rice was available at Rs150-160/kg in the previous week.

Similarly, the price of daal maash has been raised from Rs400 per kilogram to Rs420/kg, daal masoor from Rs280 to Rs320, daal chilka (black) from Rs260 to Rs280, daal chilka (green) from Rs220 to Rs240, moong from Rs230 to Rs240, daal channa from Rs260 to Rs280, white lobiya from Rs220 to Rs240, gram flour (besan) from Rs260 to Rs280, red beans from Rs300 to Rs320, big-size white channa from Rs350 to Rs380, and small-size white channa from Rs250 per kilogram to Rs280 per kg.

Red apple imported from Afghanistan was being sold for Rs250-300 per kilogram, golden-coloured apple for Rs200, pomegranate for Rs200-250, guava for Rs150 per kg, orange for Rs150-200 per dozen, fruiter for Rs100-120, kinnow for Rs150-200, and banana for Rs90-100 per dozen.

Onion was being sold for Rs250 per kilogram, while ginger was available for Rs420 and garlic for Rs400/kg in the retail market, the survey showed. However, the price of tomato was rather reasonable as it was available for Rs50-60 per kg.

Cucumber was being sold for Rs40 per kilo, green chili for Rs150-180 whereas one kilogram of lemon was priced at Rs120-150 and a bundle of radish was available at Rs100-120.

Similarly, peas were being sold for Rs80-100 per kilogram, capsicum for Rs150, tinda for Rs80, arvi for Rs150, cabbage for Rs80, cauliflower for Rs60, bitter gourd for Rs120, long gourd for Rs80, brinjal for Rs60, turnip for Rs 80-100, red potatoes for Rs50-60 and white-coloured potatoes for Rs40 per kg.

