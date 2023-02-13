Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.20% to 60,682.70.

Five of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology and metal falling 0.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added to the growing list of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, sparking a slide in Asian stocks.

The commentary from Fed officials over the last two days indicates that the high-rates regime could likely last till the end of 2023 or even early 2024, said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.