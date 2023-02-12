AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House spokesperson: downed objects 'did not closely resemble' Chinese balloon

Reuters Published February 12, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The objects downed over Alaska and Canada in recent days did not resemble the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina and were much smaller, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Sunday.

"These objects did not closely resemble and were much smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are working on," the spokesperson said.

Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

The statement came in response to queries about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comment that U.S. officials believed the unmanned objects were balloons.

US White House Chuck Schumer White House National Security Council Chinese balloon

Comments

1000 characters

White House spokesperson: downed objects 'did not closely resemble' Chinese balloon

UN warns of aid failure for Syria as quake toll hits 33,000

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria quake tops 33,000 as Turkiye starts legal action

Most Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices; Egypt down

Efforts underway to stop me from coming into power: Imran Khan

No chance of instant relief to masses, admits Maryam Nawaz

Fawad criticises ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

Saudi bourse has 23 companies waiting to go public, says CMA head

OPEC Secretary General says expects demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year

Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake: Syrian presidency

Rodrigues, Ghosh lead India to T20 World Cup win over Pakistan

Read more stories