AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia call up left-arm spinner Kuhnemann for India tour

Reuters Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 01:22pm
Follow us

Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up to the squad for their Test series in India with Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child, Cricket Australia said on Sunday ahead of next week’s second match.

Kuhnemman will give Australia a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar, who did not play in the first Test in Nagpur which Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs within three days.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Kuhnemman could make his Test debut in the second Test in New Delhi which will begin on Friday.

“If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that’s the way we want to go,” McDonald said.

Australian cricketers blasted over ‘humiliation’ by India

Swepson, who also did not feature in the Nagpur Test, will fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancee while the rest of the squad will prepare for the second Test.

Australia are hoping all-rounder Cameron Green will return for the second Test after missing the series opener because of a finger injury.

Mitchell Starc is likely to be available but captain Pat Cummins has ruled out overhauling the squad following the battering they received in Nagpur.

New Delhi Pat Cummins Cameron Green Cricket Australia Ashton Agar Andrew McDonald Mitchell Swepson INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST Nagpur Test Matthew Kuhnemann

Comments

1000 characters

Australia call up left-arm spinner Kuhnemann for India tour

Piqued by bitter memories, PM Shehbaz assails NAB

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Fawad criticises ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Public debt in Middle East/North Africa a ‘concern’, fiscal action needed: IMF

US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

Read more stories