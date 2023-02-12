AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says NATO should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream blasts

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2023 11:32am
<p>Photo: REUTER</p>

Photo: REUTER
Follow us

NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday.

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing an unidentified source, that US navy divers had destroyed the pipelines, with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The White House dismissed as “utterly false and complete fiction” the claim that the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which send Russian gas to Germany.

Sweden and Denmark, in whose exclusive economic zones the blasts occurred, have concluded the pipelines were blown up deliberately, but have not said who might be responsible.

The United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have called the incident “an act of sabotage.” Moscow has blamed the West for the unexplained explosions that caused the ruptures. Neither side has provided evidence.

US has questions to answer over Nord Stream explosions: Russia

“There are more than enough facts here: the explosion of the pipeline, the presence of a motive, circumstantial evidence obtained by journalists,” Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging platform.

“So when will an emergency NATO summit meet to review the situation?” NATO did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

NATO White House Maria Zakharova US Navy RUssia Ukraine war Russia’s foreign ministry North Atlantic Treaty Organization Nord Stream gas pipelines Zakharova

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says NATO should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream blasts

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN expects toll to double

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Real Madrid beat Al Hilal to win record fifth Club World Cup

Read more stories